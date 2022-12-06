MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Monroe City Councilwoman, Juanita Woods hosted an open redistricting meeting aiming to create new infrastructure and bring people back to the South side of Monroe.

Monroe citizens were invited to attend the meeting held at the Greater New Antioch Baptist Church to give their input on the redistricting changes. They also spoke about improvements they would like to see in their district.

City officials say the goal is to bring people back to the city limits, especially the Southside area of Monroe, and work on new infrastructure.

Some of the concerns shared by the citizens were the showing of the maps being too close to the approval deadline. They asked city officials to consider another redistricting meeting

“One of the things that we should seriously consider is an exaction because the population is there,” said Monroe Councilwoman, Juanita Woods. “I think we need to work on bringing people back into the city limits. One of the things that need to be done, that is very diligently been worked on, is the infrastructure in South Monroe because that has to be in place so we can build capacity to continue to grow the city.”

President of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, Ambrose Douzart, said the showing of the maps was informative, but city officials should consider holding another meeting to allow more citizens to attend and share their thoughts.

“We are talking about the economy. So, we want to make sure we get all the numbers and facts. we don’t want to lose population, we want to gain population. We want to do good for Monroe, Louisiana.”

Before the approval of the maps, Councilwoman, Juanita Woods, says she plans on scheduling another redistricting meeting in the next few weeks before the due deadline on December 31st.