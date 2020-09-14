CenturyLink rebranding as Lumen Technologies

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe-based telecommunication company CenturyLink has rebranded itself as Lumen Technologies, or Lumen.

According to a press release from the company, the rebranding comes as the company shifts its focus on helping “lead enterprises through the challenges and opportunities of the 4th Industrial Revolution.”

Lumen says that their platforms global fiber network, 450,000 route fiber miles in more than 60 countries, offers support for things such as smart cities, retail, industrial robotics, real-time virtual collaboration, and automated factories. The platform, according to the press release, also brings the network together with edge cloud capabilities, security, and communication to deliver a fast and secure foundation for application and data services.

“All of our futures will be driven by smart things, applications and digital services that use data for transformational purposes. To serve this colossal need and further human progress through technology, we have launched Lumen and are delivering our technology through the Lumen Platform, a platform for amazing things,” said Shaun Andrews, Lumen executive vice president and chief marketing officer.

Lumen also announced Quantum Fiber in their press release, “a full digital platform for delivering fiber-based products and services to residents and small businesses.”

On Friday, September 18, 2020, the company stock ticker will change from CTL to LUMN.