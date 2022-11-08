Glass bottles usually come with a sealing lid, but depending on how you plan to use your glass bottles, you may or may not need a lid at all.

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Glass Act Recycling is celebrating America Recycles Day with a Press Conference and Open House on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. This first annual event is from 10:00am – 2:00pm at Glass Act Recycling center, 5215 Leo Street, Alexandria, Louisiana.

The purpose of the event is to showcase the progress of the recycling facility and celebrate not only the work of the local citizens, but municipalities, major corporations, universities, civic groups, and public and private schools want to be a part of the change. Sustainability partners include P&G, Red River Bank, the Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce, and Keep Louisiana Beautiful.

Visitors will be taken on a “Vision Tour” that walks through the full-circle recycling process and includes glass crushing & sifting demonstrations. There has been a general curiosity about what is done with the glass, and now people can see for themselves how glass is turned into sand and cullet (small chips) to be repurposed locally.

Louisiana ranks #50 in the states for recycling, however that is changing rapidly here in Central

Louisiana. Since the grand opening of Glass Act, their dedicated fully-volunteer team has collected, weighed, and sorted 86,983 pounds of glass.