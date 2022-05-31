BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Recreation and Park Commission for the Parish of East Baton Rouge (BREC) is making progress in its ten-year-long strategic plan to improve area parks.

Over the weekend, the government agency pointed out that such progress is illustrated by improvements that were made to Cadillac Street Park.

The Park, which is located in Zion City, near Glen Oaks Middle School, now has a new playground equipment, outdoor fitness equipment, shade sails, and new connecting walks.

BREC says of the redesigned park, “These improvements make it a great retreat for neighborhood families!”

Click here for additional information on Cadillac Street Park.