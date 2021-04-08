“Breakthrough” COVID cases despite being fully vaccinated

NEW ORLEANS – The number of people getting COVID tested statewide is down, but Governor John Bel Edwards is still encouraged by the numbers.

This month, nearly 150,000 people have been tested and the number of vaccines given is on the rise.

There were two big takeaways from the Governor’s news conference.

Right now, Louisiana is tracking 170 “breakthrough” cases where people are fully vaccinated, but still diagnosed with COVID. Dr. Joseph Kanter with the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals said this is a very small number out of the fully vaccinated population in Louisiana.

Dr. Kanter said, “No vaccine for any disease is 100% effective 100% of circumstances.” The age range of people who were fully vaccinated, but got sick range from 23 to 98 years-old.

Dr. Kanter stresses the vaccine is “highly effective” and safe.

“This is actually much better than what we’d expect in the data that we saw with the trials because it’s such a small percentage, but we will track this closely,” Dr. Kanter said.

Louisiana also launched a vaccine hotline.

The goal is to answer questions about where the vaccine is available and to assist people with making an appointment.

The phone number is 1-855-453-0774. The call center is open Monday through Saturday 8 AM to 8PM and Sunday from 12 PM to 8PM.

Governor Edwards also touched on the upcoming legislative session which begins on Monday.

The Governor will not give his state of the state address in the House Chamber because of COVID restrictions. Instead, the Governor will deliver his address at 6:00 Monday evening from Southern University in Baton Rouge.