BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Ever since the first Batman comic debuted in the 1930’s, people who didn’t pay much attention to a certain class of winged mammals suddenly became fascinated with the tiny creatures.

But bats are much more than the inspiration for a fictional superhero.

In fact, when it comes to these unique animals, the truth about their abilities may be even stranger than fiction.

Bats make up roughly 20% of all mammalian species, are immune to a number of diseases such as Ebola and SARS, and they stand out among their contemporaries as the only mammals capable of true and sustained flight. In fact, some experts believe that bats are more agile in flight than most birds.

These are just a few facts about bats, and BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo is inviting the public to a Friday, June 24th presentation where guests can learn even more about the winged animals.

For example, while bats are immune to many illnesses, there’s one disease that was detected in Louisiana that can hurt bats.

The presentation will detail which disease this is in addition to presenting a wide range of fascinating information about the winged mammals.

The 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. discussion will be led by Wildlife Disease Biologist, Nikki Anderson of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

Though tickets to the event are free, preregistration is required.

Click here to register.

On its official Facebook Page, the zoo added that, “While tickets are free, we are collecting donations for Bat World Sanctuary in Texas to help them continue their mission of rescuing and rehabilitating bats, as well as educating the public on how cool and important bats really are!”