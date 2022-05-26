BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Starbucks in Birmingham has become the first in the state to unionize.

Workers at the 20th Street South Starbucks who supported the unionization effort said the vote was overwhelming, 27-1. A representative of the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) confirmed the preliminary results.

“I am thankful to both our community and my partners for this truly historic moment,” Kyle McGucken, a worker and organizer said. “We are a beautiful family, and we wish to go forward, serving each other and our community to our best and truest values. I am proud to be with these amazing partners.”

Organizers said that over 80 Starbucks locations have unionized nationwide.

The NLRB said that the employer and workers have until June 3 to file any objections to the vote.

“If neither party files objections, the results will be certified and the employer will have to bargain in good faith with the union,” a representative of the NLRB said.