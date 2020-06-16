Stocks rally on Wall Street, worldwide with hope for economy

A woman wearing a face mask walks past a bank electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Asian shares rose Tuesday, cheered by fresh moves by the U.S. Federal Reserve to support markets battered by the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are rallying worldwide on Tuesday, and Wall Street is heading for its third straight gain after U.S. retail sales rebounded last month by much more than economists were expecting.

The S&P 500 was up 2% in morning trading, after earlier being up as much as 2.8%. It followed up on even stronger gains in European and Asian stock markets. In another sign of improving optimism, Treasury yields moved solidly higher.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 566 points, or 2.2%, at 26,333, as of 10:48 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was up 1.7%.

Retail sales jumped 17.7% from April to May, more than double economists’ expectations, to retrace some of their record-setting plunges in March and April as businesses reopen across the country. The report gives more credence to investor expectations that the economy can pull out of its recession relatively quickly and that the worst may have already passed.

“It really shows that the reopening of the US economy is happening, and the numbers support it,” said Kevin Giddis, chief fixed income strategist at Raymond James.

Economists at IHS Markit said this could be the shortest recession on record for the United States, perhaps just a couple months.

Among other encouraging signs spurring markets worldwide: Researchers in England said they have the first evidence that a drug can improve survival from COVID-19, one that is already widely available and cheap. Analysts also cited a report from Bloomberg News that the White House is preparing a nearly $1 trillion infrastructure plan, but any such proposal is likely to face huge challenges about how to pay for the improvements.

Underpinning all of it is continued aid coming from central banks, which have repeatedly come to the economy’s rescue. The Federal Reserve helped turn markets around on Monday after it said it will buy individual corporate bonds as part of a previously announced program to support lending markets for big employers. The announcement was another reminder for investors about all the Fed is doing to support the economy, and it helped the S&P 500 flip from a loss of as much as 2.5% to a modest gain for the day.

Still, caution continues to run through markets after the remarkable run for stocks in recent months. A record number of fund managers in Bank of America’s monthly survey say the stock market is overvalued.

Such skepticism has been prevalent for much of the stock market’s huge comeback after it plunged nearly 34% from February into March on worries about the severe, sudden recession created by the coronavirus outbreak.

Immense, unprecedented aid from the Fed and Capitol Hill helped halt the declines. More recently, investors have been pushing up shares of companies that would benefit from a reopening economy on expectations that activity can rebound as governments relax shutdown restrictions put in place to slow the spread of the virus.

Such stocks were again leading the market on Tuesday. Industrial stocks were generally strong, as were producers of raw materials. Smaller stocks also rose more than the rest of the market, which often happens when investors are getting more optimistic about the economy. The Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks rose 1.9%.

Nordstrom jumped 14.1% for one of the biggest gains in the S&P 500, leading a group of retailers that stand to benefit if shoppers return to stores.

That’s helped the S&P 500 trim its loss since its record to just 7.5%

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 0.75% from 0.70% late Monday. It tends to move with investors’ expectations for the economy and inflation.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 jumped 4.9%, South Korea’s Kospi surged 5.3% and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong rose 2.4%. In Europe, Germany’s DAX returned 4.2%, France’s CAC 40 rose 4.2% and the FTSE 100 in London added 3.7%.