Global stocks advance after Wall St snaps winning streak

In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, traders work on the floor, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. Stocks were slightly lower in early trading on Tuesday, after the major stock market indexes hit record highs the day before. Investors continue to keep their eyes on Washington, where it appears Democrats plan to move ahead without Republican help on a major stimulus bill for the economy. (Courtney Crow/New York Stock Exchange via AP)

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets and U.S. futures rose Wednesday after Wall Street broke a six-day winning streak.

London and Frankfurt opened higher, while Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong also advanced.

On Tuesday, Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index ended down 0.1% as investors watched Washington, where President Joe Biden’s Democrats planned to move ahead without Republican help on a stimulus plan.

“In all likelihood, after a few firm sessions, equities just ran out of short-term momentum,” said Jeffrey Halley of Oanda in a report. He said buying sentiment “hasn’t gone, it’s just taken a little rest,” reflected by the renewed rise in U.S. futures during Asia’s morning.

Investor optimism has been helped by the rollout of coronavirus vaccines and the Federal Reserve’s promise to support the struggling U.S. economy.

In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London rose 0.3% to 6,554.35. The Dax in Frankfurt slipped 0.3% to 13,973.31, while the CAC 40 in Paris added 0.1% to 5,699.78.

On Wall Street, the future for the S&P 500 index rose 0.3% and that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average was 0.2% higher.

On Tuesday, the Dow lost less than 0.1% while Nasdaq rose 0.1% to a record. All three benchmarks hit record highs on Monday.

Companies that deal with consumer services and products were the biggest drag on the broader market, outweighing gains in communications, industrial and health care stocks.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.4% to 3,655.09 while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo added 0.2% to 29,562.30. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 1.9% to 30,038.72.

The Kospi in Seoul gained 0.5% to 3,100.58 and Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 was 0.5% higher at 6,856.90.

India’s Sensex lost 0.6% to 51,055.24. New Zealand and Southeast Asian markets were mixed.

U.S. stocks have risen on optimism the worst economic impact of the pandemic might be past.

In Washington, Democrats have rallied around Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus plan for the struggling economy. It includes one-time payments to Americans plus a likely increase in the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude oil lost 13 cents to $58.23 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose 39 cents on Tuesday to $58.36. Brent crude, used to price international oils, shed 5 cents to $61.04 per barrel in London. It added 53 cents the previous session to $61.09 a barrel.

The dollar declined to 104.46 yen from Tuesday’s 104.55 yen. The euro advanced to $1.2139 from $1.2120.