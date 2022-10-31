UNION COUNTY, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, October 28, 2022, the Union County Election Commission held an emergency meeting at the El Dorado Municipal Auditorium to address a ballot error. The error, concerning State Rep. Sonia Barker (R- Smackover) and Rep. Matthew Shepherd (R- El Dorado), will not affect the outcome of the race.

The ballot error concerning the unopposed candidates listed both Barker and Shepherd on all Union County ballots. This is opposed to the correct way, them only being listed on those ballots within their respective districts.

Since both candidates are unopposed, no harm was done to the ballots or the election. The state Election Commission was notified of the error, and they directed the Union County Election Commission on what needed to be done as far as holding a special meeting and letting people know what happened.