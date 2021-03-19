Amazon begins hiring process for front office at Carencro fulfillment center

CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) – Construction of the new Amazon fulfillment center in Carencro appears to be coming along. It’s a $100 million investment. When it’s up and running, workers will pack and ship items at the 1,000,000 square foot facility.

The Lafayette Economic Development Authority expects the new facility will have an economic impact of more than $270 million in its first year.

“That’s a tremendous amount of people working, contributing to our economy,” said Carnecro Mayor Glenn Brasseaux. “I think our future is bright.”

The company is now taking applications for front office jobs like management, human resources, and internet technology. However, the majority of the 500 new jobs created are expected to be the workers inside the massive warehouse. The soon-to-be hired human resources department will start the hiring process for warehouse jobs this summer. Click here to view jobs and apply.

Mayor Glenn Brasseaux says consultants for companies call the city frequently about setting up shop in Carencro, all because of the Amazon project.

“Amazon has created a lot more interest. We get calls daily about getting property. It’s becoming hard to acquire you know,” said Brasseaux.

The center being constructed at the old Evangeline Downs site. The prime location gives Amazon essential access to Highway 49 and I-10, to receive and send out merchandise through Louisiana and across the south.

The Amazon fulfillment center in Carencro is expected to open near the end of the year.