BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A new grocery store is coming to East Baton Rouge Parish. ALDI plans to begin construction on three new stores within the next three months, according to Loxley Division Vice President Heather Moore.

Moore said the new stores in the area will be located in Central, Inniswold and Baton Rouge.

The ALDI in Central will be located at 10015 Sullivan Road near the Settlement at Show Creek. The plan is for that location to open late this summer.

Construction should also begin soon on new locations at 2345 O’Neal Lane and 10022 North Rieger Road. The North Rieger Road location will be close to Total Wine. These three locations join two others in Marrero and Thibodaux that are set to open this year.

The five new locations will be serviced by a recently opened distribution center in Loxley, Ala.

So what can shoppers expect when they arrive at these new ALDI locations? First, make sure you bring a quarter if you would like to use a cart. Instructions on how to use the cart can be found here. You will get the quarter back when you are done using the cart.

According to Moore, ALDI uses similar layouts at all of their locations, so this is what it will look like when you walk into any of the new locations in the area.

At this time, ALDI has seven stores open in the state. According to Moore, 90% of what those stores offer are ALDI-exclusive brands.

Moore said that each of the new stores will have between 15 and 20 employees. If you are interested, job openings can be found at ALDI Careers.

The grocery store has been in business since 1976.