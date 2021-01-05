Acadiana resident discouraged by the Moderna vaccine rollout; limited doses available throughout the state

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) (KLFY)- Statewide, 107 pharmacies in 51 parishes received the first limited doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.

However, according to one Acadiana resident, who wishes to remain anonymous, the rollout was not without its hiccups.

“I tried calling. Some would not answer, some just too busy. They told me, by the 1st hour, it was full. No one knew when they were coming back. They said it could be tomorrow, could be next week.”



Seventeen pharmacies in Acadiana received the vaccine.

Five of those are in Lafayette Parish.



“They took my husband’s name down and put him on a list. You should do that to give people some comfort.”

Monday’s rollout is allocated for:

People 70 years old and older

Ambulatory/outpatient care personnel

Patients on dialysis

Schools of allied health students/residents/staff

Home health agency patients and personnel

“It’s very frustrating being older. We stayed home. They told us it was 65 and up but now it’s 70 and up. This needs to be easier for older people.”



