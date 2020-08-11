10 things you can do to nail your Zoom job interview

WASHINGTON, DC (KLFY) — In a recent letter sent to Louisiana’s congressional delegation, trade associations representing 19 distillers throughout the state urged Congress to provide additional economic relief to distilleries facing enormous financial hardship due to the impact of COVID-19. The letter was sent from Louisiana Distillers Guild President Andrew Lohfeld and Distilled Spirits Council of the United States (DISCUS) President & CEO Chris Swonger.

In the letter, the leaders of both associations noted that Louisiana’s distilled spirits industry had been thriving prior to COVID-19, supporting over 23,000 Louisiana jobs and $1.7 billion in economic activity in 2018.