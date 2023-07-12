EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — An American woman attempted to cross the border with a load of cocaine while riding with two juveniles in the vehicle, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

CBP said the 36-year-old U.S. citizens arrived from Mexico on Monday at the Paso Del Norte Bridge.

Officers referred her to a secondary inspection during which a non-intrusive exam resulted in the discovery of 17.1 pounds of cocaine in severe bundles within the vehicle.

CBP turned her over to agents with ICE’s Homeland Security Investigations while the children were placed in the custody of a relative.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in El Paso 33.3 pounds of cocaine on July 10, 2023, left, and 108 pounds of marijuana on July 6, 2023. (CBP)

The bust was one of three at the Downtown El Paso bridge in the past week.

On Saturday, CBP officers arrested a 25-year-old Mexican man after a drug-sniffing dog alerted them to 33 pounds of cocaine in the trunk of his vehicle. On July 6, officers found 108 pounds of marijuana in a vehicle driven by a 28-year-old Mexican woman.

“These seizures demonstrate the vigilance of our CBP Officers and their excellence in detecting individuals attempting to introduce drugs into our communities,” said CBP El Paso Acting Port Director Luis Mejia.