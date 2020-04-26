LDH
U.S. Border Patrol agent dies of cancer

by: Nathaniel Puente

Posted: / Updated:

BPA Felipe Sanchez (source: BPA Marlene Castro)

HARLINGEN, Texas — A U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent is dead following a battle with cancer.

Border Patrol Agent Felipe Sanchez died on Sunday from cancer.

On Saturday, Harlingen Harlingen U.S. Border Patrol agents gathered at the hospital Sanchez was treated at and honored their fellow law enforcement agent.

In a sign of respect, the agents turned on their unit siren lights and one by one left their name tags at the window of his hospital window.

Sanchez’s age, years of service, and type of cancer he suffered from has not been made available.

