Tijuana trick-or-treaters and Halloween party-goers told to stay home

TIJUANA (Border Report) — Tijuana Police is asking residents to prohibit children from going out into the streets seeking candy. It’s also asking people to stay home and forgo Halloween night gatherings.

Police and Baja California state officials say this will reduce the possibility of spreading COVID-19.

“It is recommended, but if you have to go out, we won’t detain or fine anyone,” said Roberto Esparza Trujillo, head of Tijuana’s municipal police. “The advice for citizens if to remain home, so we don’t prolong this pandemic and continue what we’re living. If they decide to go out in public we’ll run into each other on the streets because we’re going to have a large contingency of police officers out there to deal with people.”





Esparza Trujillo also said adults will not be allowed to wear Halloween masks and minors will have to be accompanied by an adult if they chose to go out and ask for candy.

“Make sure candy is sealed and sanitized before ingesting them. Avoid large gatherings and clusters of people and the use of facemasks is indispensable. We’re pleading with people to stay home, but if they decide to go out there won’t be any sanctions although we’ll be helping residents,” said Esparza Trujillo.

