Thirty-five migrants were apprehended on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in a stash house in McAllen, Texas. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection Photo)

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — Border Patrol agents apprehended 48 migrants in two South Texas stash houses on Tuesday in triple-digit heat.

Thirteen migrants from Mexico and El Salvador were found in a home in the small town of Alton, Texas. And 35 people from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador were found in a home in McAllen, according to a news release Wednesday from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Photos of the apprehensions showed shoeless migrants sitting on concrete floors in barren facilities and outside tiny houses.

The facilities did have running water, electricity and air conditioning, Omar Medina, supervisory Border Patrol agent, told Border Report.

Thirteen migrants were apprehended at a stash house in Alton, Texas, on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (CBP Photo)

Migrants found in stash houses along the border typically are held by coyotes or guides until they are directed to load into vehicles to try to cross the checkpoints heading north.

Over 60 have died so far this year in Brooks County, 70 miles from the Mexico border, in an area where they typically are forced out of vehicles and made to walk for miles to try to evade the checkpoint.

CBP on Tuesday released apprehension data for June that showed a decrease in migrant encounters for the first time in five months. Overall encounters so far this year, however, have already topped 2 million, which is more than all of Fiscal Year 2021.