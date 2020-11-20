Mexican man wanted on child-sex charges caught crossing border illegally, CBP says

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A Mexican man wanted on charges that he sexually assaulted a child allegedly entered the U.S. illegally, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a news release.

CBP did not identify the 41-year-old man, only saying that Border Patrol agents arrested him Thursday night about 23 miles west of the Calexico Port of Entry in California.

A check of his records revealed that he had an active warrant for “lewdness with a child under 14” and “sexual assault of a child under 14 out of Nye County, Nevada.

An immigration judge also ordered him removed from the United States on March 18, 2004, the release said.

The Imperial County Sheriff’s Office will assist in the extradition to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office. Once the man’s case is adjudicated, the U.S. Government will seek removal proceedings from the United States, the release.

In the fiscal year 2021, which began Oct. 1, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested and/or removed six individuals either convicted or wanted on sexual offense charges.