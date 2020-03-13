Mexican consulate in San Diego to limit entry due to coronavirus

by: Salvador Rivera

Posted: / Updated:

Mexico’s Consulate in San Diego will begin limiting access due to Coronavirus starting on Monday.

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (Border Report) — Mexico’s consulate in San Diego is going to restrict the number of people entering its offices as a way to reduce the risk of contracting or spreading the coronavirus.

As of March 16, only people with appointments will be allowed inside the consulate. Companions or those without appointments will be denied access.

The consulate is acting on recommendations of California’s public health department according to a statement issued by the Consular General:

Mexico’s Consulate in San Diego issued this statement Thursday evening.

