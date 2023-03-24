A South-Texas based civil rights group is resuming its annual Cesar Chavez March on Saturday after a hiatus due to COVID-19. (Graphic by LUPE)

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — The South Texas-based civil rights group La Unión del Pueblo Entero (LUPE) on Saturday is hosting its annual César Chávez march, after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This will be the 20th anniversary for the organization’s César Chávez March, which will be held through the streets of the town of San Juan, Texas, where LUPE is headquartered. The organization was founded in the Rio Grande Valley by the famous Hispanic civil rights leader who championed for migrant farm workers’ rights.

Hundreds of people are expected to attend “who are committed to advocating for an inclusive and stronger border region,” according to a news release sent by the organization.

This year’s theme is “El Movimiento Continúa: Marchando Por Justicia y Libertad,” which translated means “The Movement Continues: Marching for Justice and Liberty.”

“We chose this theme to send a message that we are ready to carry on this movement for generations to come. And we won’t stop until all of us — no matter our race, class, age, or gender — can thrive in South Texas,” organizers said in a statement.

Saturday’s march will include a 1.8-mile walk from San Juan Municipal Park to LUPE’s headquarters on Business 83, the old highway that connects the Rio Grande Valley from east to west.