(Border Report) — Human rights advocates from across the country are highlighting what they call injustices along the Southwest border and will caravan along its entire 2,000-mile length beginning this week in the South Texas border city of Brownsville.

The “Journey for Justice” border tour starts on the evening of Friday, Dec. 2, with a light show at Xeriscape Park, in Brownsville, Texas. The caravan is scheduled to depart from Boca Chica Beach at sunrise Saturday, and make stops in several border towns during the 16-day journey:

Laredo, Texas – Dec. 3

Uvalde, Texas – Dec. 4

Eagle Pass, Texas – Dec. 5

Marathon, Texas – Dec. 6

Big Bend National Park, Texas – Dec. 7

Tornillo, Texas – Dec. 8

El Paso, Texas – Dec. 9-10

Columbus, N.M. – Dec. 11

Douglas, Arizona – Dec. 12

Nogales, Arizona – Dec. 13

Sasabe, Arizona – Dec. 14

Yuma, Arizona – Dec. 15

Calexico, Calif. – Dec. 16

San Ysidro, Calif. – Dec. 16-17

San Diego – Dec. 18

The driving caravan is scheduled to end in San Diego on Dec. 18, which is International Migrants Day.

Read updates from Border Report:

Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022

9 a.m. CDT:

The group met at Alice Wilson Memorial Park in Brownsville, where the border wall cuts between the Gateway International Bridge that leads to Matamoros, Mexico.

Camilo Perez-Bustillo

Camilo Perez-Bustillo said this journey “will be tying the threads of what we began.” He is executive director of the National Lawyer’s Guild in San Francisco.

Bustillo was part of the Witness at the Border group that came to Brownsville in 2019 and camped out in Xeriscape Park to protest the then “Remain in Mexico” policy that was started under the Trump administration.

The pandemic cut short their plans after just six weeks, but he says he is happy to again take up the cause. He will be going with the group to Uvalde, Texas.

6:30 a.m. CDT:

Participants met at sunrise on Dec. 3, 2022, for a 2,000-mile journey from sea to sea — the Gulf of Mexico to the Pacific Ocean, in southern California. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report)

BOCA CHICA BEACH, Texas — A thick fog covered the Gulf of Mexico as the sun tried to peek out over the horizon. On the beach were two dozen people who came to watch the sunrise and to celebrate the dawning of their first day of a 2,000-mile journey along the Southwest border from South Texas to southern California.

Jesse Mancias of the Carrizo/Comecrudo Nation of Texas greeted participants Dec. 3, 2022, during a sunrise start of the Journey for Justice at Boca Chica Beach, Texas. A SpaceX spaceship can be seen from behind him. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report)

They read a poem about a toddler and her father who died trying to cross the Rio Grande from Matamoros, Mexico, into Brownsville, Texas in 2019. They shared incense and hugs.

They held signs and put the salty water from the Gulf on their faces to bless them as they embarked on a 16-day journey to another sea — the Pacific Ocean in southern California.

“The bones of our ancestors are buried here and across the Rio from here,” Jesse Mancias, a member of the Carrizo/Comecrudo Nation of Texas told them.

He came to greet the group and welcomed him to what he calls “their lands.” He said the nearby industrialization — with SpaceX’s towering spaceships just yards away, and a border wall not too far away — is what he calls a “destruction” of their lands. But he told Border Report it brought him joy to see so many come from so far away to participate in the Journey for Justice.

“It feels like we are not alone,” Mancias said. “To see so many people who are ready to make this sacrifice. And sacrificing is the Indian way.”

Fran Fuller came from Des Moines, Iowa, to participate. She said the morning “was emotional. It’s a good way to start the journey.”

Rachna Daryanani, of New York City, greets another participant in the Journey for Justice during a sunrise departure on Dec. 3, 2022, from Boca Chica Beach, Texas, on the Gulf of Mexico. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report)









Friday, Dec. 2, 2022

7 p.m. CDT:

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — The “Journey for Justice” border tour began Friday evening with a light show at Xeriscape Park, across from the Gateway International Bridge, which connects Brownsville to Matamoros, Mexico.

Members of the grassroots group Witness at the Border are projecting pro-immigrant messages onto the roof of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s secondary inspection facility at the bridge, as well as the wall of the CBP facility where pedestrians come through as they walk over from Mexico.

(Sandra Sanchez/Border Report Photos)

“We’re powerless except for one thing. One thing: and that is to raise our voices and that’s what we’re doing down here. We’re going to see what’s going on out there and we’re going to tell people what’s going on out there so they know what that policy is doing to them. And they also will learn what their policy is doing to us,” caravan organizer Joshua Rubin, founder of Witness at the Border, told Border Report.

“This is exciting,” said onlooker Brenda Garza, a volunteer with the nonprofit organization Team Brownsville, which helps migrants. “I wish I was going all the way to California.”

Garza has a trip to Mexico and can’t make the entire journey.

Rubin says dozens of people — between 30 and 40 — are expected to join at various legs of the journey. Participants don’t have to make the entire 16-day trip.

Border Report is following the caravan and will update this blog in the upcoming days.