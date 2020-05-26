Legal immigration advice to be offered free via teleconference

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Mexico’s consulate in San Diego is sponsoring an immigration summit and is inviting anyone who may have questions and concerns to join in.

It will be held mostly in Spanish and will focus on areas such as labor, immigration, resident status and much more.

The webinar, which is free and open to the public, will take place at 9 a.m. PST Wednesday, May 27.

Participants include Consul General Carlos Gonzalez and three of the top immigration attorneys in Southern California.

Anyone wishing to participate is asked to register in advance. For further information and assistance about the webinar, people are asked to visit the San Diego Mexican Consulate website.

All the information shared and discussed will be kept confidential.

