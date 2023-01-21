SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — The event is called “A Step to Your Future,” and it’s geared toward Latino high school students and their parents.

The goal of this fair is to guide first-generation college students through the process of enrolling and filling out their financial aid applications, said Carlos González Gutiérrez, Mexico’s Consul General in San Diego.

The Consulate General of Mexico in San Diego is partnering with Alianza MX, the

California Student Aid Commission (CSAC), the California Student Opportunity and others to sponsor and facilitate the workshop.

“This is the first time the Mexican Consulate organizes a university fair,” said González. “We want to make sure everybody, regardless of their nationality or migratory status, knows what they can apply for.”

Carlos González Gutiérrez is Mexico’s Consul General in San Diego. (Courtesy: Mexican Consulate in San Diego)

The consul general stated the fair is not only for students but their parents who will be able to sit with volunteers learning about the college application process and financial aid available for students.

“We want to make sure Latino generation now in high school goes to college and stays in college,” said González. “It is very important for Latino parents to understand they need to show support because it is a complicated process.”

He said the event was actually planned for 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic put a stop to the workshop.

“This is our first effort, but we are hoping that this event will continue and grow to be the one-stop shop for first-generation students to obtain all the tools they need to enroll in a college or university.”

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at a community resource center called One Safe Place in San Marcos, California.

González said representatives from universities and community colleges in the San Diego area will be present at the fair.