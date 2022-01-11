Security camera video shows hitmen going into bar, shooting men at a table and then fire at customers on their way out

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The Mexican border city of Juarez has recorded a second triple murder in three days, bringing its homicide tally to 41 in the first 11 days of the year.

Chihuahua state police on Tuesday cordoned off a home less than 2,000 feet from the U.S. border where the bodies of three men lay inside. Officers at the scene told reporters the men were naked and their bodies showed signs of torture. An acquaintance identified one of the victims as a mobility impaired man who regularly panhandled at the corner of Costa Rica and Malecon streets.

Police told reporters the men appeared to have been killed between Monday and Tuesday.

On Sunday, police responded to a multiple shooting at the Viejo Oeste (Old West) Bar in Central Juarez where three men were shot to death and seven were injured.

A security camera video obtained by El Diario newspaper shows how three men enter the bar, proceed to a corner table and shoot the men sitting there as other customers and the bartendress scramble for cover.

The video shows one of the men, dressed in black, shoot two already-prone customers on his way out.