In Brief: Tijuana police deal with six bodies and severed head

Border Report Tour

El Paso man accused of smuggling narcotics cross-country

by: Julian Resendiz

Posted: / Updated:

A human head was found Thursday in this alley in Tijuana, Mexico. (photo courtesy El Sol de Tijuana)

BorderReport.com Resources

About The Tour

The Border Wall

Live Border Cameras

Meet The Team

TIJUANA, Mexico (Border Report) — Six men were killed and a human head found in an alley on Thursday — one of the bloodiest days Tijuana has seen in some time, a newspaper reported.

Two men walked into a house in the Delicias neighborhood and opened fire, killing two men and wounding a third person, El Sol de Tijuana reported. Shortly after, another group of men were shot at on a street in a different neighborhood; two men died and an 80-year-old man was wounded; a third body was later found on a nearby street, the newspaper reported.

Later, Tijuana police reported finding the body of a man who’d been shot in the head under a bridge, and a severed head left abandoned in an alley.

El Paso trucker admits driving drugs to New Jersey

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A trucker from El Paso is facing life in prison after admitting to driving a load of drugs to New Jersey.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Jesus Macias Prieto, 53, was trying to deliver the drugs to co-conspirators when he was arrested last September.

The drugs included 44 pounds of heroin, meth and the deadly synthetic drug fentanyl. This week he pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to possess and distribute narcotics.

The charges carry a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum sentence of life in prison. He’s scheduled to be sentenced on May 26.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

borderlogo

About Border Report

The mission of BorderReport.com is to provide real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico. The information is gathered by experienced and trusted Nexstar Media Group journalists hired specifically to cover the border.

View live cameras at the border.