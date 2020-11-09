Forced to wait in Mexico, asylum seekers hopeful Biden will help them

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — On Sunday, a couple dozen people came to the San Ysidro Port of Entry and staged a demonstration in support of Joe Biden and the possibility of the United States relaxing laws requiring asylum seekers to wait out their cases south of the border.

Other similar events have been happening throughout Mexico in recent months.

Biden, the presumptive president-elect, has implied he would be open to making it easier for all migrants to come to the U.S. once the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is under wraps.

“No matter what, it will take some time to walk back the policies that have been put in place,” said Leah Chavarria, Director of Immigration Services with Jewish Family Service in San Diego. “If you’re asylum seeker who asked for it before the pandemic, if you came from Central America or Spanish-speaking country and came to southern border, you’re stuck in Mexico indefinitely right now without a court hearing.”

Chavarria said Biden can change the “Remain in Mexico” mandate from day one.

“He could walk in and sign executive order so all asylum seekers in Mexico right now be allowed to make their day in court from within United States,” Chavarria said.

According to Asylum Access Mexico, since 2018, there have been 90,397 total applicants waiting for asylum in Mexico with 45 percent of them being from Honduras, 16 percent from El Salvador, and 14 percent from Venezuela.

Of the asylum seekers waiting in Mexico, 27.5 percent are said to be children.

