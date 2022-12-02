TIJUANA (Border Report) — Baja California health officials have reported 222 severe flu cases in the state along with eight deaths, mostly in the city of Tijuana where a cold wave is gripping the region.

“We’ve noticed an increase in cases,” said Adrián Medina Amarillas, Baja’s Secretary of Health. “The deaths have taken since November 30, we’re doubling our efforts to stop this wave.”

According to statistics presented by Medina, during the 2021-2022 flu season, from October to May, Baja California had 13 flu-related deaths.

Medina said children have been the hardest hit along with pregnant women and seniors above the age of 60

“Most of the cases have been in Mexicali, but 80 percent of the deaths have been in Tijuana,” he said.

Since October, the state of Baja California has been aggressively vaccinating residents against the flu.

So far, a little more than 191,000 people have gotten vaccinated, Medina said.

He also stated there are enough shots available in medical centers and hospitals for anyone wanting to get a flu shot.