El Paso official tapped for leadership role in Sister Cities organization

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — An El Paso City Council member is in line to lead a group that fosters cooperation between cities worldwide.

Sisters Cities International this month elected Peter Svarzbein as its vice-chair. The El Paso City Rep. District 1 will serve two years in the post and then be in line to become chairman of the organization. San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg is the current chair.

Svarzbein’s election comes after he served as co-chair of the Mexico/U.S. Mayors’ Summit in February in El Paso. The gathering brought together 300 North American dignitaries who discussed trade, tourism and educational exchanges.

“I am honored to be given the opportunity to serve in a capacity to further represent our beautiful binational community working with Sister Cities,” Svarzbein said in a statement. “I look forward to helping push the investment of our collective mission alongside the other board members as we engage productive exchanges of ideas and solutions.”

Sister Cities International is a nonprofit network that promotes ties between cities in the United States and abroad. It has 500 members and facilitated more than 2,000 partnerships, with some cities having multiple ties with international municipalities.

The organization was founded in 1956 by President Dwight D. Eisenhower.

