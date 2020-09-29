Democrats debut Spanish ads to rally Hispanic vote for Biden

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Texas Democrats say they’re making “unprecedented” efforts to get Latino voters to help them flip the state in this presidential election.

The strategy includes reaching out to 300,000 Hispanics daily through email, telephone and text messages and launching a new Spanish-only digital ad called “Mi hija” (My daughter).

“It’s a dialogue between a daughter and her mother about the importance of voting. It’s in Spanish and, in a very emotional way, highlights conversations that we are already having in our living rooms, at the dining table with our moms, our dads, our aunts about how important this election is and how it will affect us,” said state Rep. Rafael Anchia, D-Dallas.

Those conversations often revolve around how President’s Trump immigration policies and lack of leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic have negatively affected Latino communities, Democratic elected officials said Tuesday in a Zoom call prior to the first Trump-Biden televised debate.

Many have relatives who are first-generation immigrants and haven’t forgotten how Trump called migrants “criminals and rapists” during the last campaign, the Democrats said. They also fear a second Trump presidency could spell the end of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), Temporary Protected Status (TPS) and asylum programs.

“He has attacked us. He has blamed us for all sorts of things. He has called us illegals and criminals, hasn’t spoken to us with the respect we deserve as essential workers and entrepreneurs,” Anchia said, adding he’s confident that Biden will “change the chip” of the conversation and treat Hispanics with respect.

A digital and television ad — “Somos alguien” (We are somebody) — with a slightly different message will air in Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. One called “Mantienen nuestro país funcionando (They keep our country running) will be shared on digital platforms in Arizona, Florida, Nevada, Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez Jr., D-Texas, said his South Texas district has been hit disproportionately by the coronavirus and he blames that on a poor federal response.

“Seventeen-hundred people have died in a district of 800,000 people. (The district) is 3% of the state’s population but we have 10% of the deaths. The governor and the president left us unprotected and that led to loss of life,” Gonzalez said.

Both lawmakers and U.S. Rep. Sylvia Garcia, D-Texas, urged Latinos to register to vote by Oct. 5, if they haven’t done so already. And they called on them to not only go vote on Nov. 3, but also take their eligible friends and family members to the polls – while observing applicable COVID-19 protocols.

“We need to become a big voting wave, exercise our electoral power because, until we do, we won’t have the respect that we deserve,” Gonzalez said. “We can talk all we want, but until we vote, we won’t get respect.”

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.