Customs and Border Patrol agents seize more than $83k in counterfeit Louis Vuitton, Mac products at Port of New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Officers at the Port of New Orleans seized more than $83K worth of counterfeit Louis Vuitton and Mac products Aug. 6 from an express consignment facility.

Officers found 75 Gucci and Hermes belts, as well as Louis Vuitton duffle bags, backpacks, wallets, and purses, and 10 Mac brush kits. All of the items were seized pursuant to 19 USC 1526e for bearing the counterfeit trademarks.

“Even through challenging times, our officers continue to protect consumers and jobs by intercepting and seizing fraudulent goods,” said CBP Port of New Orleans Director Terri Edwards.

“It’s a shame that there are people out there using this time to traffic illegitimate merchandise, but we commend our officers for protecting American consumers from these fraudulent purchases.”

In 2019, CBP and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)-Homeland Security Investigation (HSI) seized 27,599 shipments containing goods that violated Intellectual Property Rights (IPR), including apparel and accessories with a value estimated at more than $343 million. Read the 2019 IPR Seizure Statistics for a complete report on IPR seizures in the last year.

Consumers who know of, or believe they have been a victim of, fraudulent activity can report the violation to e-Allegations Online Trade Violation Reporting System or 1-800-BE-ALERT.

They may also call the National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center at iprcenter.gov/referral or by telephone at 1-866-IPR-2060.

The CBP Port of New Orleans is responsible for ports of entry throughout the state of Louisiana. It is assigned to CBP’s New Orleans Office of Field Operations, located in the historic Custom House on Canal Street in New Orleans.