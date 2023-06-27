SHALIMAR, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida representative Matt Gaetz held a field hearing in Shalimar on Monday to try and gain support for his proposed bill to “Abolish the ATF.”

H.R. 374 reads as follows “To abolish the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Mr. Gaetz introduced the following bill; which was referred to the Committee on the Judiciary. A BILL– To abolish the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Be it enacted by the Senate and House of Representatives of the United States of America in Congress assembled.“

At the hearing, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, Ga., along with a panel of Northwest Florida shop owners and gun law experts sat for the hearing, sharing stories regarding the ATF.

“What do you tell your customers about what you’re going through?” Gaetz asked the store owners in the audience.

Gaetz claims the ATF is being weaponized against gun dealers by the Biden administration by revoking Federal Firearms Licenses (FFL) used by approved stores in order to sell weapons in the country.

“In the last few years, FFL revocations have been the highest they have been in 16 years,” said Gaetz.

Gaetz said under President Biden’s zero-tolerance policy, gun dealers can lose their federal firearms licenses for just a paperwork error, or any violation no matter how minor or unintentional.

“The agents themselves do not know most of the rules and regulations constantly screwing up audits. Yet the ATF tries to revoke our licenses and livelihoods for tiny little mistakes made by a customer or a part-time employee,” said Chris Smith, owner of Gulf Coast Gun & Outdoors.

Some Panhandle store owners they’ve been targeted by ATF officers with lengthy audits and investigations that cost them tens of thousands of dollars.

“I know of three other FFL dealers in our area alone that are getting revoked or have been revoked for similar mistakes. FFL dealers in business for twenty-plus years are being targeted,” said Smith.

Gaetz proposed house bill 374 in January of 2023. The bill hasn’t gone anywhere.

In addition to gaining support for H.R. 347, Congressman Gaetz and Congresswoman Greene announced Monday that they will be enacting the Holman Rule in the House of Representatives. The target of the letter is to defund the salary of the ATF director Steven Dettelbach.

“We head back to Washington armed with this information to try to constrain resources that would otherwise be used to put people out of business and harm our fellow Americans,” said Gaetz.

The Holman Rule, tossed out by Nancy Pelosi in 2017 was re-introduced to the House in 2023. The rule can reduce the salary of or fire specific federal employees.

Despite Gaetz’s growing efforts, during an April hearing with the ATF, Director Steven Dettlebach said the department works solely on the premise of public safety.

No word on when the Holman Rule letter or House Bill 374 will be back on the house floor. The next full meeting for the Committee of the Judiciary has not been set.

The following was on the panel for the June 26 Field Hearing.