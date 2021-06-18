Chihuahua extends COVID-19 alert as fatalities spike in Juarez

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Chihuahua will extend its COVID-19 alert for another 15 days.

Chihuahua Gov. Javier Corral on Friday said the state will remain in “yellow” threat level through the end of June, though occupancy rates and other business restrictions will continue to be rolled back.

COVID-19 infection rates and new cases have been declining in the state for the past two months, just as 1 million vaccines have come into that Mexican state bordering Texas. However, Juarez, its largest city, has seen recent spikes in coronavirus deaths.

Juarez on Friday reported 16 new COVID-19 fatalities to bring its total to 3,498. The city recorded 13 fatalities on June 12, another 22 coronavirus-related deaths on June 13 and 21 more on June 16.

The Republic of Mexico also saw a slight increase (0.9 percent) in active cases this week, though 15.4 million Mexicans are now fully vaccinated an another 11.3 million have received at least one dose, according to the Ministry of Health.

The increases in active cases nationwide and fatalities in Juarez could be a setback amid speculation about whether or not the U.S. and Mexico will extend non-essential border travel restrictions. The restrictions are set to expire on June 21 but business groups on the U.S. side and Mexicans anxious to visit relatives in the United States have been calling for an end to the travel ban..

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.