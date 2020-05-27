California’s Otay Mesa Port of Entry getting $137 million facelift

Two border crossers enter California after being processed at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry’s pedestrian crossing.

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — The Otay Mesa border crossing is expanding and modernizing its northbound commercial truck inspection and pedestrian areas.

The improvements include an extended pedestrian inspection facility that doubles processing capacity from six to 12 lanes, and an expanded commercial inspection facility which increases the number of commercial inspection booths from 10 to 16.

It will also establish a dedicated return-to-Mexico truck lane.

The Otay Mesa Border Crossing is the largest commercial port of entry in California. Last year it processed one million trucks. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

Completion is expected in Spring of 2023.

“The new infrastructure for commercial and pedestrian processing improvements will enhance operations and safety at Otay Mesa Port of Entry for both the traveling public and CBP employees,” said Pete Flores, director of CBP’s Office of Field Operations in San Diego. “These improvements will allow CBP to continue protecting our nation’s borders while facilitating the trade and flow of commerce between the United States and Mexico.”

Northbound traffic lanes at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

According to General Services Administration, in 2019, the Otay Mesa Port of Entry processed $18 billion worth of exports and $34 billion worth of imports while processing one million trucks, 6.6 million vehicles and 3.6 million pedestrians.

The work is expected to begin first week in June.

