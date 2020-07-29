Border Patrol rescues two kayakers from Detroit River

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) -- A civil rights group that sued the government to stop the housing of migrant children at a border hotel in South Texas prior to their expulsion from this hot spot for COVID-19 cases, says the Department of Homeland Security has agreed to end the practice.

The nonprofit group Texas Civil Rights Project, which late Friday sued the federal government in a Washington, D.C., court, said the lawsuit has been settled, and that federal officials have agreed not to hold migrant children at the Hampton Inn & Suites Hotel in McAllen. Instead, the children will be sent to a facility sanctioned by the Office of Refugee Resettlement, which is part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the agency put in charge of overseeing unaccompanied minor children in the United States.