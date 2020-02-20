Border Patrol officers in Michigan seize human brain in a jar

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) -- Border cities like El Paso have seen unemployment drop in recent years, nearly matching national levels. However, wages and population growth have remained stagnant and young professionals are relocating to cities where their skills are better rewarded.

That's why an El Paso congresswoman has been leading talks over the past few months urging local leaders to develop a regional strategy for raising wages and revert the so-called brain-drain of talent.