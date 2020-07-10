Border Patrol agent ‘inadvertently’ runs over migrant; feds reviewing incident

Agents were looking for group that crossed border in El Paso; injured man taken to hospital, sent back to Mexico two days later

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — The federal government is reviewing a July 1 incident in El Paso where a U.S. Border Patrol agent “inadvertently” struck a migrant with his vehicle.

About 9 p.m. on July 1, Border Patrol agents were searching for three migrants who entered the United States illegally west of the Ysleta port of entry and were walking north, the agency said in a statement.

“While fleeing, one member of the group attempted to avoid detection by hiding in tall brush. During a search of the area an agent inadvertently ran over the hidden 29-year-old Mexican man with his vehicle,” the Border Patrol said.

The agent rendered aid to and requested Emergency Medical Services; an El Paso Fire Department crew responded to the call and EMS ambulance took the injured migrant to University Medical Center for treatment, the statement said.

The unidentified migrant sustained injuries to his leg and torso but the injuries were not considered life-threatening. The Border Patrol said the man was treated and returned to Mexico after being medically cleared on July 3 — two days after the incident.

The Office of Professional Responsibility of U.S. Customs and Border Protection is investigating this incident, the Border Patrol said.

The latest CBP statistics show illegal border crossings remain well below levels reached during last spring’s surge from Central America. Still, migrants continue to try to come across without authorization along the Southwestern border, now primarily from Mexico.

