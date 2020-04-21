Border agents stop pair of weekend drug-smuggling attempts in NM

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Border Patrol agents from the El Paso Sector foiled two drug-smuggling attempts during the weekend in Southern New Mexico.

On Saturday evening, agents responded to reports of four individuals carrying several large backpacks from Mexico into Santa Teresa, N.M.

When agents arrived, the individuals ran off and led agents on a foot chase. However, camera operators assisted the agents and were able to pinpoint the location of the would-be smugglers, who were identified only as Mexican nationals.

Agents seized three backpacks filled with contraband, which was found at “pickup location.”

The border agents then contacted the Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office deputies, who arrested three men. The fourth individual was a juvenile who will be expelled to Mexico.

That same day, a 27-year-old man tried to pass a Border Patrol checkpoint with drugs and drug paraphernalia inside a rental car.

The U.S. citizen approached the checkpoint near Alamogordo, N.M., where he granted agents permission to search his Jeep Wrangler.

Agents conducted a thorough search, and with the help of a drug-sniffing dog, discovered narcotics inside the vehicle. The driver was turned over to the Otero County Sheriff’s Department for prosecution.

“Our Border Patrol Agents are tireless in their continued efforts to keep criminals and illegal narcotics out of our community,” said Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez.

Border officials did not disclose what types of narcotics were seized.

