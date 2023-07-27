SAN DIEGO — Sources tell FOX 5 and Border Report that U.S. Customs and Border Protection is currently working out details with its counterparts in Mexico to reopen Ped West in a southbound direction.

This area of the crossing has been closed for more than three years since the pandemic began.

Ped West is one of two pedestrian crossings at the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

Six months ago, CBP officers began processing and allowing people to use the facility, but only in a south to north direction, from Tijuana to San Diego.

And it has remained operational, but only from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A source within Mexico’s Institute of National Migration says they are in the process of “negotiating final details with CBP to reopen.”

According to our source, once it opens, the southbound lanes at Ped West will be in use from 4 p.m. to midnight as a way to accommodate for the evening rush hour.

FOX 5 and Border Report have been told this could happen as early as two weeks from now.