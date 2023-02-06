February 6th, 2023
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Robert Tanner Jackson became first African American to receive a degree in dentistry on this day in 1867. For perspective, this is the same year the Harvard School of Dental Medicine was established (making it the first dental school in the United States), the US purchase of Alaska from Russia, and the first elevated railroad in North America rolled into action.
