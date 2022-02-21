LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A young black female artist returns to her hometown to showcase her new art collection and do her first solo art walk showcase.

Kaylin Anderson’s work called “The Essence of Us” is a collection that strives to show appreciation for black culture and creole lineage.

“I didn’t live in Louisiana, and I still don’t. I think it would be best if I just started where I came from,” Kaylin Anderson, artist.

Kaylin was born and raised in Lafayette, Louisiana, where she was a part of the Lafayette Parish Selective TalentED Visual Arts Program. In 2016, Kaylin relocated to Georgia and now attends Kennesaw State University, studying International Business. In addition to being a full-time student, Kaylin is a freelancer and is open to commissions.

“I got started in visual arts early on. I got accepted into the talented visual arts program in lafayette parish my fifth-grade year, and then I quickly moved to Georgia my 8th-grade year,” said Anderson.

Anderson returns to Lafayette to showcase her artwork. The showcase takes place in the month`s Artwalk, a monthly showcase of Acadiana`s artistic talent.

“With the piece down there, it was like a dream state for me, and it could be the same for another person, but it could be something completely different,” she said about one of her paintings in the gallery.

Gallery R is located at 116 E. Congress St. Lafayette, Louisiana, next to the Y LAFAYETTE sign. Attendees can visit the gallery for free from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“The biggest thing that I want people to do is explore the most creative parts of their mind,” Anderson hopes.

Kaylin`s collection, “Kaylin Anderson: The Essence of Us,” features mixed-media works, including photographs, collages, works on paper, paintings, and ceramics.

Using photographs, she illustrates the narrative of the Tignon Law, deep-rooted Catholicism, and traditional festivity. Using self-portraiture, she was able to capture the nature of her multifacetedness. In her paintings and collages, Kaylin uses vibrant color palettes, most associated with Black History, and transitions from realism to abstraction with clear intentions of illustrating the outer and inner worlds.