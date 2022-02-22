BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Honoring the past while preparing for the future, Louisiana State University celebrated the addition of a new department this Black History Month at their Launch Event.

African and African American Studies at LSU began as a program in 1994. It took 27 years for it to become a department, which had been the goal from its inception.

This event was held to congratulate all of those who helped with making the African and African American Studies Department. The French House on LSU’s campus was packed with visitors celebrating the accomplishment. Guest speaker Dr. Victor Anderson said he’s proud and says everyone should be.

The new department is now a part of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences. The first class of the new department will graduate in December of this year.