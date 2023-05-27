SPEEDWAY, Ind. – The countdown to the Indianapolis 500 continues, and we are officially one day away!

It’s going to be a very exciting weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and this Saturday is Legends Day.

Here’s how the day breaks down:

Beginning at 9 a.m. is the full-field autograph session in the Pagoda Plaza which includes all 33 starters for the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500.

Each fan can choose one table of drivers to get autographs from but plan to get there early as lines are limited. Wristbands for the veterans’ autograph session later in the day will also be distributed during this time.

At 10:30 a.m. is the Public Drivers Meeting. This is where the drivers will receive their final instructions before Sunday’s big race day! It’s also the last chance for fans to see all of their favorite drivers.

And if you missed out on the autographs earlier in the day, there is another unique opportunity in the afternoon.

There will be two veteran driver autograph sessions beginning at 12 p.m. This includes drivers like Mario Andretti, Pancho Carter, Tom Bigelow, and many more. For a full list of drivers included in this autograph session, click here. Again, wristbands will be distributed for this beginning at 9 a.m. at the Pagoda Plaza.

And the fun doesn’t stop there! if you happen to be in downtown Indianapolis, it’s parade day.

More than 20,000 fans are expected to line the streets for the AES 500 Festival Parade starting just before noon. The parade will feature larger-than-life floats, giant helium balloons, and all 33 drivers competing in this year’s INDY 500. For more information on Saturday’s parade, click here.

Finally, race fans can enjoy an evening with country music star Brad Paisley headlining the Firestone Legends Day Concert. This will be at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park beginning at 7:00 p.m. For tickets, click here.

With all of the fun leading up to race day, fans say it’s a blast to get to experience it all before Sunday!

“The people… The atmosphere… This is the greatest place in the world here for the weekend. We just love it,” Dave Hoyt, an INDY 500 fan, said.

“You meet a lot of people year after year and become friends with them, and then they come back, and you meet up with them. It’s a lot of fun making new friendships and relationships. It’s great,” Kevin Elson, another INDY 500 fan, said.

“Everybody’s hanging out coming from all over the United States it’s where we all get together to have fun,” Mitch, an INDY 500 fan from Atlanta, said.

For more information on Legends Day, click here.