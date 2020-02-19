Skip to content
WNTZ - cenlanow.com
Alexandria
46°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Election HQ
Local News
State News
Health News
Coronavirus
National News
International News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Military News
Border Report Tour
Business News
Entertainment News
Crime
Top Stories
UN: Thousands fleeing Syrian offensive, kids dying in cold
Top Stories
Plaintiffs’ attorneys take aim at Boy Scouts’ `dark history’
Finally let off cruise, passengers desperate for flight home
Local fisherman saves eight black lab puppies thrown into bayou
Duke and Duchess of Sussex to begin new life on March 31
Newsfeed Now
Weather
Weather Headlines
Forecast
Sports
Geaux Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
Big Race – Daytona
Japan 2020
NCAA
NFL
NBA
MLB
Top Stories
Judge dismisses Oakley’s suit against Dolan, MSG from arrest
Top Stories
LA Kings trade Cup-winning goal scorer Martinez to Vegas
Fiers to make spring debut Sunday in A’s split-squad game
Wilder-Fury II a fight so big it took 2 TV networks to show
AP Top 25 Podcast: Next up on never-ending coaching carousel
Features
Remarkable Women
I Pledge
Premier Health Tips
FOX 48 Hometown Heroes
Legacy: Americas Veterans
Black History Month
Contests
Remarkable Women
FOX 48 Contest Winners
Community
Community News & Events
Community Calendar
Watch Now
TV Schedule
FOX Now
FOX Sports App
The Mel Robbins Show
Antennas and Digital Television
2019 Frequency Change
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Careers with Us
WNTZ 2019-2020 EEO REPORT
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge