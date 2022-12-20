(Our Auto Expert) – What would he drive if Santa decided to replace all eight reindeer and his sleigh with a brand-new car this year? Here are five vehicles Santa would consider putting in his garage at the North Pole!

According to the official Norad Santa tracker, Santa’s maximum sled speed is “faster than starlight.” Santa would consider the 2023 Mercedes-Benz SL 63 AMG. with almost 600 hp under the hood from a twin-turbo V8, Santa will have plenty of power to haul all those gifts!

NORAD also says Santa’s sleigh can carry a payload of 60,000 tons of gifts. What three-row SUV would he consider for hauling gifts?

Saint Nick would be wise to check out the 2023 Grand Wagoneer! with the second and third-row seats folded all the way down, you get nearly 100 cubic feet of cargo capacity. Add in available heated seats and a heated steering wheel, and he’s in for a cozy ride!

What if Santa wants to trade his reindeer for a horse? Ford just refreshed its iconic mustang. The bright red V8-powered convertible is a perfect replacement for his sleigh! Since “the big guy in the red suit” needs to travel all over the globe, He needs to utilize the Ford Bronco Raptor! Santa won’t have issues tackling different terrains with its “go over any terrain” mode.

But what about going the extra mile? Toyota recently unveiled its all-new Prius for 2023, and it gets over 57 mpg! That should keep old Saint Nick’s eye off the gas gauge and on the GPS.

Make sure you log in on Christmas eve, December 24th, and check out where Santa’s at on the NORAD tracker!