(Motor Authority) – Chevrolet Camaro production has officially ended, for now, bringing the curtain down on the General Motors pony car’s second act.

Chevrolet spokesperson Trevor Thompkins confirmed to Motor Authority the final sixth-generation Camaro rolled off the assembly line on Dec. 14. Chevy hasn’t officially confirmed that the Camaro nameplate is being retired, but with no successor in line, it’s definitely taking at least a hiatus.

This isn’t the first time the Camaro has gone away. GM halted production with the fourth-generation model (and its Pontiac Firebird twin) after the 2002 model year, following 35 years of continuous production. But the retro trend that reinvigorated the Ford Mustang and inspired a relaunch of the Dodge Challenger (which is also finally ending production this month) convinced GM to launch a new fifth-generation Camaro for the 2010 model year.

The sixth-generation Camaro arrived for the 2016 model year boasting a svelter shape and more agile handling. It also introduced a turbo-4 engine to the lineup (although it was dropped for 2024) and featured a 650-hp ZL1 model catering to enthusiasts.

Chevy announced in March that the Camaro would bow out after the 2024 model year. To mark the end of production, the 2024 Camaro received a Collector’s Edition package with unique styling features but no performance upgrades. Its Panther Black Metallic Tintcoat exterior finish references the Panther codename used during the original Camaro’s development, and is matched by satin-black accent stripes and black 20-inch wheels.

Future Camaro incarnations will likely take on a very different form. Rumors circulating in 2021 pointed to an electric performance sedan. Other speculation points to an electric SUV, something that’s also been rumored as part of an expanded Corvette lineup. Whether it’s a sedan, a coupe, or SUV, an EV wearing the Camaro badge would be in line with GM’s previously stated “aspiration” to make its passenger car lineup all-electric by 2035.