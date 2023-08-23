(Motor Authority) — NASCAR is about to get a Netflix documentary series similar to the “Formula 1: Drive to Survive” series that has helped catapult F1’s popularity, particularly in the U.S.

Announced by NASCAR and Netflix on Monday, the new series will air in early 2024 and focus on the 2023 Cup Series Playoffs.

The first of the 2023 playoff races is scheduled for Sept. 3 at South Carolina’s Darlington Raceway.

Five episodes, each spanning 45 minutes, is planned, and filming has already begun. The episodes will show drivers and team members, both during races and away from the track.

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. is among the list of executive producers, along with Ben Kennedy, Tim Clark, Matt Summers, and NASCAR Studios’ Tally Hair.

The announcement of the new series follows the successful “Race for the Championship” series that aired in 2022 on the USA Network, and covered that year’s NASCAR season. Like the new Netflix series, which hasn’t been named, “Race for the Championship” focused on several drivers and team members and how they balanced their personal lives with the pressures of racing.

Netflix is no stranger to NASCAR series. Last year saw the airing of “Race: Bubba Wallace” on the popular streaming service. The series followed the Michael Jordan-backed 23XI NASCAR team driver and featured six episodes.