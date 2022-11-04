Ringbrothers has produced some impressive Ford Mustang builds over the years, but the Wisconsin hot rod shop has come up with yet another new spin on Ford’s pony car.

This 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1, known as Patriarc, debuted at the 2022 SEMA show and is the result of over 5,000 hours of work, according to Ringbrothers. Those hours went into completely reengineering the chassis and powertrain, and extensively modifying the body.

Patriarc is powered by Ford’s Aluminator 5.2 XS crate engine. The 5.2-liter V-8 produces 580 hp and 445 lb-ft of torque, which is sent to the rear wheels through a Tremec T-56 Magnum 6-speed manual transmission and Strange Engineering differential that fits Ford’ s 9.0-inch rear end with 31-spline axles.

Ringbrothers Patriarc 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1

The Mustang also features a custom chassis integrated with the stock unibody, incorporating front and rear independent suspension components with Penske Racing Shocks coilovers at both ends. Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires mounted on 19-inch front and 20-inch rear HRE G-Code Edition wheels provide the grip, while front and rear Baer six-piston calipers and 14-inch rotors provide the stopping power.

Ringbrothers didn’t leave the body untouched either, but respected the work of Ford’s designers.

“The Mustang Mach 1 has always been an aggressive looking car,” Ringbrothers co-owner Jim Ring said in a statement. “And we wanted to add to those classic good looks with subtle but critical changes.”

Ringbrothers Patriarc 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1

Those changes included widening the body 2.0 inches in every direction, lowering the rear quarters, and fabricating a new floor pan and transmission tunnel. Some carbon fiber pieces were added as well, including a hood, front spoiler, rear diffuser, and side scoops that direct air over the taillights.

The interior received new upholstery in a blue tone to match the exterior, modern climate controls and gauges, a roll cage, and a Ringbrothers carbon fiber steering wheel.

Patriarc is one of four new builds Ringbrothers unveiled at the 2022 SEMA show, alongside the Bully 1972 Chevrolet K5 Blazer, Strode 1969 Chevrolet Camaro, and an Enyo super truck based on a 1948 Chevy pickup.

