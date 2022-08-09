The classic Meyers Manx dune buggy has returned as an EV. The new Meyers Manx 2.0 Electric is scheduled to make its public debut next week during the Quail, A Motorsports Gathering at Monterey Car Week.

Designed by Freeman Thomas, whose résumé includes the Volkswagen New Beetle and the original Audi TT, the Meyers Manx 2.0 retains much of the original look with some modern updates such as LED lighting. Thomas and venture capitalist Phillip Sarofim bought the business from Manx creator Bruce Meyers before the latter’s death in 2021.

Meyers Manx 2.0 Electric

The company plans to offer base 20-kwh and optional 40-kwh battery packs, affording an estimated 150 miles and 300 miles of range, respectively. Regardless of pack size, the Manx 2.0 Electric gets two electric motors, both powering the rear wheels.

Output isn’t quoted for the 20-kwh version, but the 40-kwh version has a claimed 202 hp and 240 lb-ft of torque, allowing for 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds. A 6-kw AC onboard charger is standard, while DC fast charging is optional.

Meyers Manx 2.0 Electric

Unlike the original Meyers Manx, which was based on a modified VW Beetle platform with fiberglass bodywork, the new version has a bespoke aluminum monocoque. That keeps curb weight to a claimed 1,500 lb for the 20-kwh model and 1,650 lb for the 40-kwh version. Electric power steering, four-wheel disc brakes, independent rear suspension, and an electric parking brake are included.

The Meyers Manx company plans to deliver 50 vehicles to customers in 2023 in a “beta” program. Selected by the company, these customers will be asked to provide feedback for the final production model, which isn’t slated to reach customers until 2024. Pricing hasn’t been discussed.

Monterey Car Week runs Aug. 12-21.

