Lexus will use next month’s 2023 Tokyo auto show to present a concept car previewing the design and technology bound for its next-generation electric vehicles.

The vehicles, set to begin arriving in 2026, will be characterized by a highly modular platform, new production techniques (thought to result in fewer parts), and a new software platform, Lexus said on Wednesday.

Many of these traits will be previewed in the concept, which is expected to be a sleek, aerodynamically shaped sedan with a long wheelbase.

Lexus has had a lukewarm start in the EV race. Its first dedicated EV, the 2023 RZ compact crossover, is based on a platform originally developed for gas powertrains, and has a maximum range estimate of only 220 miles.

Hiroki Nakajima, Toyota’s chief technology officer, provided a hint at the company’s targets for its next-generation EVs during a presentation in April. He said more efficient batteries are expected to increase range by a factor of two compared to the automaker’s current EVs.

Toyota is developing its own operating system known as Arene that will have its own apps but also be open to apps from third parties. Arene is expected to be introduced around 2025, and a version will likely be developed for Lexus’ next-generation EVs.

Before the arrival of Lexus’ next-generation EVs, Lexus will introduce more EVs based on its current technology. One of these is expected to be a three-row SUV.

Lexus eventually plans to make zero-emission vehicles, including vehicles designed to run on hydrogen, account for 100% of its sales in the U.S., Europe, and China by 2030, and the rest of the world by 2035.

This year’s Tokyo auto show, which carries the new official title of Japan Mobility Show, is scheduled to run from Oct. 26 to Nov. 5.

